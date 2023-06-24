Do not knock Prince Harry's podcast ideas

So Harry has some controversial ideas for Podcast interviews. Why not? He can communicate with world leaders about their traumatic childhoods, and then viewers will better understand why the world is in such a screwed-up state.

For instance, while interviewing Vladimir Putin, he can find out (while taking notes) how Putin managed to accumulate enough money on a civil servant's salary to construct a sort of Buckingham Palace/Windsor Castle on the outskirts of Moscow. Did Putin invest in Silicon Valley way back when?

Then there is the Pope. How did a simple parish priest from a modest background, gosh, gee whiz, end up as the Pope? After all, Harry grew up as the second in line to the British royal throne. However, Harry ended up having to pay for a sky-high mortgage, property taxes, maintenance, window cleaners, pool cleaners, and gardeners, and he even had to give up his polo ponies, but the Pope, coming from no-where ends up a head of the Vatican City? Not two hours from Los Angeles, but In the middle of Rome. Like what a Jack Pot!

Afterward waits, Kim Jong Un. How did Kim Jong and Donald Trump become lovers and exchange love letters, or was it just a one-sided affair on Trump's part? Does Kim also like hamburgers, and were they denied to Kim while Kim was growing up? Moreover, was it true that he fed a relative to dogs? What kind of dogs were they? Certainly not descendants of Lassie or Old Yeller.

Always in line waiting for an interview is Bashar al-Assad, a former dentist and head of war-torn Syria.

The internet could crash with these kinds of fact-seeking interviews.

So do not knock Harry!

