The new TV cable Wild West western, "The Bank Bandits," is a huge hit!

TV Clickerworld reports the success of the outlandish new Paramount Network Wild West extravaganza, "The Bank Bandits: Gold Rush To The Head," sending viewers into a frenzy of wild west hysteria!

Prepare to be transported to the 1881 Dakota 'Badlands,' where bank robbery is the aim of the game! Enter The Yippie Ki Yay gang, a motley crew of Civil War veterans turned bank robbers.

Leading the gang is Yancy "The Crook" Bonsai, brought to life by the inimitable Sam Elliot. His younger brother Cory "The Singing Bandit" Bonsai is portrayed by none other than country sensation Tim McGraw, whose powerful vocals shake the foundations of every heist!

But wait, there's more! The harmonica-wielding mastermind, Willie "Ace" Fresco, played by the versatile Danny Glover, surprising audiences with his unrivaled musical talents.

The gang members, once Confederate soldiers, have abandoned their traditional roles and now rob banks. Who needs a nine-to-five job when you can dance your way to riches?

In the series premiere the audacious gang strikes not one, but two banks in a single day! They plunder The First Miners Mercantile Bank in Deadwood, South Dakota, during brunch hour, leaving behind a trail of pancakes and beans. In the afternoon, they audaciously target The Deadwood Cowpokes Bank, snatching bags of cash while tap-dancing their way to infamy!

Get ready to laugh, gasp, and question your sanity as "The Bank Bandits: Gold Rush To The Head" takes the Wild West to outrageous new heights. It's a rollercoaster ride of slapstick heists, eccentric characters, and unexpected musical interludes that will leave you wondering what in the wild west is going on!

Please note: Viewer discretion is advised. Side effects may include a sudden urge to wear spurs, a temporary obsession with harmonica-playing bank robbers, and uncontrollable flatulence.