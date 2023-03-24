Murder, She Wrote brought back to life. Sub heading Murder She Re-wrote

For anyone on this planet who has never seen an episode of Murder, She Wrote let me quickly fill you in. The show is essentially a crime drama but without all the rape and torture.

The story's protagonist is Jessica Fletcher, a murder mystery/crime author, sleuth and would-be detective. Jessica lives in the quiet town of Cabot Cove, Maine, but she also likes to travel. Wherever she goes, whoever she meets, there is a murder. But don’t worry she always finds the killer and saves the day. This series was one of the most successful and longest-running television shows ever for CBS, pulling in close to 23 million viewers in its prime.

Incredibly, despite the last episode being filmed and screened more than 25 Years ago, the series remains as popular as ever. Now CBS hope to cash in on the show's continued popularity by making a new series. Now here comes the exciting bit, they are asking budding writers to pen the first script in an exciting competition launched this week.

The winning script will help to create the first episode and the winner will be invited to join the team at CBS as a scriptwriter. So come on budding writers, what are you waiting for?

Please note: The producers promise to read through every submission. But they ask that entrants check their script against the selection criteria before emailing it to them.

“By running this competition, we hope to inject some new blood into the company. However, we do not wish to deviate from our winning formula too much as we know this is what has made the show so successful.

