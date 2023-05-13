Rupert Murdoch to create all-trans TV channel

Rupert Murdoch, like all millionaires and billionaires, hates losing money.

But times are always a-changin'. Rupert got successfully sued – something he thought he'd never see in his ancient lifetime – and it scared him into thinking that even rich people may have to take responsibility for their actions.

Not the rich! They've never hurt a fly!

So now, to appease those who hate him and who took a huge chunk of his spare change, Rupert has decided to create the first all-trans TV channel.

Trans cooking shows, fashion shows, go-kart races, Ultimate Fighting cat fights, Trans Axe Throwing, the Real Trans Housewives of Tallahassee, and much, much more will be coming soon to, of all things, Fox.

(They financed The Simpsons and Family Guy, so they can't be all bad... or they need to appease the Left and deflect TOTAL blame from themselves, so they create shows that will be hated by most of their viewers.)

Still playing on Fox, of course, will be The Holy Second Amendment Hour, and Brother Love's Travelling Lynching Show, and Guns 'R Good for the Whole Family, and Paranoid Bug-Out Preparation, and How to Handle Wildlife that Wanders onto YOUR Property, including Long Pig... and much, much more to keep the Right happy too.

Please stop suing Rupert... and winning! That's not fair. Money should only move in one direction – from the poor to the rich, not the other way around. It's in the Bible, people!