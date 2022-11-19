Ivanka Trump Reveals A Very Personal Fact About The Sports Tattoo On Her Ass

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

MANHATTAN - (Satire News) - Alpha Beta News Agency reporter Mimosa Sabrosa has just broken the story regarding an intimate sports tattoo that Ivanka Trump has recently had removed from her body.

Miss Sabrosa said that Ivanka told her that she had the ink art (of an NFL football) laserd off her ass due to the fact that the ink had given her an unsightly butt rash.

Ivanka said that the sports tattoo removal cost her $975, but she told Mimosa that it was the best $975 that she has ever spent, because now her ass will revert to looking as pretty and as sexy as it was before the ink art.

Meanwhile Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump has said that he does not believe that Ivanka's ass tattoo has been removed and he said that he wants to see for himself.

SIDNEOTE: Upon hearing what her sperm donor father said Ivanka remarked, "Tell the orange piece of monkey shit that he is never again going to see my sweet-looking sexy ass, and that he can go to McDonalds and play with himself while in line at the drive thru."