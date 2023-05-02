The Spoof writers to replace striking Hollywood screen and television writers

The Spoof writers are ready to step in and replace high-priced Hollywood screen and television writers demanding more money and presently on strike. This writers' strike has melted over 15 years of peace between studios and writers. That's the same as 180 months of peace in Hollywood. Where else in the entire world has there been 180 months of peace?

The Antarctic? Get out of here.

Hollywood writers are demanding more of the green to embellish their present lifestyle, which requires more embellishment.

Strike ONE.

Since all writing is considered satire (one way or the other) and London-based The Spoof is the world's top political satire website (one way or the other), The Spoof writers have volunteered to step in and do all the writing. In contrast, the Hollywood screen and television writers' strike is being arbitrated. Yeah. Sure.

Strike Two.

And since The Spoof writers have historically been working without pay, that is zero, nothing, nada, Hollywood bosses will welcome The Spoof writers with open arms. Right, again!

Strike Three.

That means Three Strikes and those demanding, money-hungry, Lamborghini-driving Hollywood screen and television writers will be replaced and out as in back into the dug-out of life.

The screen and television writers must walk picket lines but are expected to write their placards.

"Write our own placards? Oh, #?$%h&@i#@t.“

Hey The Spoof writers: Yeah? What? Huh?

Start your engines.

