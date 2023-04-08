A San Francisco Baker Has The Pinkest Muffins In The Entire Nation

SAN FRANCISCO - (Spoof News) - News Blues senior writer Velveeta Maracas recently interviewed one of the most popular bakers in San Francisco.

Miss Maracas met with Diva Pizzazz at Frisco's famed Alcatrazian Lounge.

The two, drank a pitcher of Mango Screwdrivers and munched on honey roasted Rocky Mountain Oysters.

Velly asked Diva what it is about her that makes her so popular.

The gorgeously delicious-looking woman smiled and replied that the reason men, not only from San Fran, but from other cities, such as Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Boston, and Walla Walla like her so damn much is because she has the prettiest pink muffins in the entire USA.

She grinned and added that she also is very well-endowed with the prettiest, sexiest most caressable and suckable cream puffs on BOTH sides of the Mississippi.

SIDENOTE: Miss Pizzazz is single and is currently in a menage-a-trois relationship with a San Francisco Giants player and an unemployed attorney.