Country Love Birds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Headed For The "Last Roundup" (Divorce)

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 22 February 2023

image for Country Love Birds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Headed For The "Last Roundup" (Divorce)
"Blake and Gwen are headed for the LAST roundup." -JOHN LEGEND

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma - (Satire News) - The country music duo of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani has barely been married two years and there are already rumblings that there are problems in the "Marital Bunkhouse."

Titte Tattle Tonight writer Pico de Gallo, who knows both Blake and Gwen very well, said that one of the reasons why Shelton is quitting his dream gig as a judge on "The Voice" is because he misses Gwen's home cooking; including her buckaroo brisket, hacienda ham, galloping grits, stagecoach sausage, and hell-bent biscuits.

He's also hinted that he definitely misses getting to ravish Stefani's body, which at 53, makes her 7 years older than him.

Blake has said that he first fell in love with Gwen, who has 7 children from 4 previous marriages, because she is the hottest, sexiest, most erotically delicious "Cougar" he has ever seen.

Meanwhile Gwen says that truth be told, Blake just drinks too fucking much. She notes that he drinks beer for breakfast, beer for lunch, beer for dinner, and he drinks beer as a midnight snack.

SIDENOTE: De Gallo predicts that Blake will dump Gwen because she has lots of cellulite, spider veins, liver spots, wrinkles and 3 of her 7 children refer to him as "That shit kickin' drunkard."

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Well from where I'm sitting those are ALL pretty DAMN GOOD reasons.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Blake SheltonGwen Stefani

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more