No Oscar Means Will’s Gonna Bitch Slap Hollywood

The Hollywood News Wrap has revealed what a friend of a friend of Will Smith’s publicist said:

“If Will doesn’t win an Oscar for his performance as a slave with all those whip marks on his back (Will needs to play a victim right now in his career … if he still wants to have a career by the time he’s old and still shunned) … if he doesn’t win an Oscar, he will go on a rampage down Hollywood Boulevard. He says he will ‘bitch slap’ anyone who says a word to him about losing, about slapping, about Jada, about Men In Black Part 26, which is made by no studio wants to release it, for fear of Will.”

And just when you thought all the Will Smith ‘jokes’ were done … but then again, Will is up for an Oscar this year, and there’s no telling what he’ll do whether he wins or loses … thank god he won’t be allowed in the same building with other celebrities.