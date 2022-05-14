Word Out Of Hollywood Is That 97% Of All Actors and Actresses Agree That Will Smith's Movie Career Is Now In The Toilet

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 14 May 2022

image for Word Out Of Hollywood Is That 97% Of All Actors and Actresses Agree That Will Smith's Movie Career Is Now In The Toilet
"Will Smith looks like he was beat with a douche bag filled with lava rocks." -RUPAUL

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - The latest QuinniPinni Poll clearly shows that just about every actor and actress in Tinsel Town agrees that the movie, tv, and singing career of Will "The Homegrown Terrorist" Smith is now in the toilet (commode).

According to Tabloid Today's Papaya Bamboo, the arrogant, (91% black - 9% Chinese) so-called actor, has trouble sleeping at night, due to the fact that he took it upon himself to act like a total, complete, 100% piece of pachyderm shit.

Even Smith's homely-as-shit wife, the sarcastically, and disdainfully stupid Jada Pinkett Smith, has remarked that she can no longer stand the class C actor, and she hopes that he does end up moving to Russia, with his asshole hero, Vladimir Nikita Putin.

Meanwhile, the comedian that Will "The Bitter Pill" Smith viciously ambushed, Chris Rock, just smiles and says about Smith, "You reap what you sow bitch!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

