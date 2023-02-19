Madonna Balloons Up To 247 Pounds!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 19 February 2023

image for Madonna Balloons Up To 247 Pounds!
"Madonna's ovaries weigh 13 pounds each." -MADONNA'S GYNECOLOGIST

BROOKLYN - (Satire News) - Bedroom Pillow Talk reporter Carolina Chipotle told Anderson Cooper that one of the most arrogant, sarcastic, self-centered singers in the music business, Madonna Louise Ciccione, has ballooned up to 247 pounds in the nude (oops we can't unhear that).

Madonna, who has gone from being "The Material Girl," to "The Material Grandmother" says that it's really kind of like an optical illusion.

When told that her cellulite has cellulite, she made a face and said that she still has the prettiest breasts in Brooklyn.

Miss Chipotle remarked, that Maddie forgets to mention that her tits are now covering up her belly button and are inching down towards her elongated bikini line.

SIDENOTE: Weight Watchers has informed the singer that they will not be using her in their 'before and after' commercials after all because with her there really is NO 'after.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Madonna

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more