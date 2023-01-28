Bang Bang Baldwin

Meester Baldwin -- Es Muy Loco!

Alec Baldwin has signed on to do another western, this time a remake of “Gunfight at the OK Corral”.

Bit of a problem … no other actors want to work with him. There has even been a problem finding a director. And not a single cinematographer has signed on to work the film.

One inside said: “We is scared. Meester Baldwin, he muy loco! He bang-bang and big Hollywood star never go to jail – maybe community service and a fine of 100 dollars – to a millionaire, is OK. But this Baldwin, no es bueno. Maybe Billy Baldwin, he OK, but no one know him no more, and I think he only make religious pictures. Billy good man, Alec bad man. Everybody gonna die on his picture. Bring back Will Smith – he only slap, not shoot!”

Interesting point, but Hollywood is scared of Alec “Bang Bang” Baldwin. Alec the Slayer. Alec the Terminator… so many movies in the works …

Alec just needs a bad-boy re-branding, and he’ll be back to making all your favourite movies and killing anyone who looks his square in the camera lens.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

