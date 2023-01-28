The Baldwin 9mm “Guess Again” Gun

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Saturday, 28 January 2023

Alec Is Gonna Make You Guess Again!

Hello, I’m Roscoe Killbaby, head of the National Gun Nuts (NGN), and I am excited to introduce to all our members and freedom-loving, gun-toting nutbars across America to the new Baldwin 9mm!

Named after Alec Baldwin, and possibly even endorsed by him (it's totally not endorsed by him), this 10-bullet per clip masterpiece will frightened and confuse all your friends, and especially fellow co-workers. They’ll be looking right at it – but won’t see it coming!

They’ll ask, “Is it loaded?” And you can say, “Guess again!” Then start blasting!

Maybe it’s full of blanks, maybe not … only one way to find out. Pick it up, do NOT check to see if there are bullets in it – just keep that trigger finger fingering!

(Sometimes Americans have problems with guns being loaded when people – especially NGN children – see mommy and daddy’s guns and think they’re toys – but Guess Again!)

If someone at your work place doesn’t die, then you’re not using the all new Baldwin 9mm “Guess Again” gun! Available now at all gun shops and Toys ‘R Us.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

