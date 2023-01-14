YoYo the Superstar Attacks Back with Song

Hollywood Music News has managed to get an advanced copy of YoYo’s new song (or is it just ‘Ye’? Can’t keep track of all the name changes), but some music critics wonder who exactly is he attacking now?
He hates so many, and walks around with a black sock over his head (hot fashion, hot star, must have a hot head under there), so who can tell what’s going to come out of his mouth – whether singing or talking – next?
Here are the lyrics of the song, without the beat of course. Maybe that will turn it into another hit number. More hits, more madness, more money for YoYo! (or whatever … )
Superstar
I knew a girl from Montezuma
For the right price anyone could do her
Take her in the alley, take her in the park
Now she’s a Hollywood actress with a glorious start
Every pretty person on the TV screen
Are they nice or are they mean
Do you know them, are they dirty or clean
Wanting to hide is wanting to be seen
Turn a nobody famous is what we all do
Who cares who’s pregnant or who got screwed
Everyone famous is nothing to me
Can they fly me from the ghetto, can they make me free
The rich get richer and the poor die slow
Let’s forget our hell and go to the show
Buy the t-shirt and the running shoe
Who’s the most important is Who is Who
Buy your way in, buy your way out
Get all the privileges when you scream and shout
Every red cent is money well spent
What you can do, the rest of us can’t
Politician in a pocket, judge in the cuff
When will you ever say enough is enough
You wanna be my hero that I’ll always look up to
Sorry, superstar, I got better things to do
Delicious! Buy your advanced copy now, even though the album’s still not entirely finished. If you’re a fan, you’ll buy anything from this guy, won’t ya?