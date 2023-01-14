YoYo the Superstar Attacks Back with Song

Hollywood Music News has managed to get an advanced copy of YoYo’s new song (or is it just ‘Ye’? Can’t keep track of all the name changes), but some music critics wonder who exactly is he attacking now?

He hates so many, and walks around with a black sock over his head (hot fashion, hot star, must have a hot head under there), so who can tell what’s going to come out of his mouth – whether singing or talking – next?

Here are the lyrics of the song, without the beat of course. Maybe that will turn it into another hit number. More hits, more madness, more money for YoYo! (or whatever … )

Superstar

I knew a girl from Montezuma

For the right price anyone could do her

Take her in the alley, take her in the park

Now she’s a Hollywood actress with a glorious start

Every pretty person on the TV screen

Are they nice or are they mean

Do you know them, are they dirty or clean

Wanting to hide is wanting to be seen

Turn a nobody famous is what we all do

Who cares who’s pregnant or who got screwed

Everyone famous is nothing to me

Can they fly me from the ghetto, can they make me free

The rich get richer and the poor die slow

Let’s forget our hell and go to the show

Buy the t-shirt and the running shoe

Who’s the most important is Who is Who

Buy your way in, buy your way out

Get all the privileges when you scream and shout

Every red cent is money well spent

What you can do, the rest of us can’t

Politician in a pocket, judge in the cuff

When will you ever say enough is enough

You wanna be my hero that I’ll always look up to

Sorry, superstar, I got better things to do

Delicious! Buy your advanced copy now, even though the album’s still not entirely finished. If you’re a fan, you’ll buy anything from this guy, won’t ya?