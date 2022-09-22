Ivanka Trump Raffles Off One of Her Bikini Swimsuits And Gives All of The Proceeds To The Beto O'Rourke Campaign.

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 22 September 2022

image for Ivanka Trump Raffles Off One of Her Bikini Swimsuits And Gives All of The Proceeds To The Beto O'Rourke Campaign.
"Ivanka is 40, but I swear the babe has the sexy ass of a 26-year-old hottie." -HOWARD STERN

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Ivanka Trump the estranged daughter of you-know-who (Cheeto Face) has just put up one of her favorite skimpy two-piece bikini swimsuits to be raffled to the highest bidder .

Ivanka decided to raffle off her sexy bathing suit and give every penny to help Democrat Beto O'Rourke in his bid to unseat the sitting governor (Pun Intended) of Texas GOPussy Greg "Steel Wheels" Abbott.

Donald Trump the Traitor is furious with Vanky and has told her that he wants her to take every dime she raised, and give it to Abbott so that he can keep on being the Republican bigot, racist, weasel, scumbag, and worthless piece of Chupacabra shit that the butt-ugly twat is. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Beto O'RourkeIvanka Trump

