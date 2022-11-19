Basil Blathering - Beware Free Cute Cat Videos Mailed to You - Some are Pornographic

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

I obtained DVD films for the Olde Church's Thursday Cinema Night.

I recently received a free video from Tricky Fun Videos of Las Vegas, Nevada - 'Fritz the Cat' - by Ralph Bakshi.

Just the thing for Xmas - I thought. The Ladies love the cute 'Cat' Videos.

Horrifying is the least word I can use. It is an old Hippie sexploitation film from 1972 - full animal sex - (Cartoon sex of course) - and plentiful marijuana smoking. The packaging also mentioned additional 'Fritz' cartoon segments on YouTube. It was twenty minutes of Cartoon Hell.

I forced myself to watch all the corrupting clips so I could accurately warn others about them. Hair raising Episode after episode of sex, corrupting jazz music and drugs. You will not believe had bad it was in 1970's America. And I remember how it corrupted England. Church membership dropped drastically back then.

So - Beware of any free videos in the mail - especially supposedly cute Cat Videos from America.