Basil Blathering - Beware Free Cute Cat Videos Mailed to You - Some are Pornographic

I obtained DVD films for the Olde Church's Thursday Cinema Night.
I recently received a free video from Tricky Fun Videos of Las Vegas, Nevada - 'Fritz the Cat' - by Ralph Bakshi.
Just the thing for Xmas - I thought. The Ladies love the cute 'Cat' Videos.
Horrifying is the least word I can use. It is an old Hippie sexploitation film from 1972 - full animal sex - (Cartoon sex of course) - and plentiful marijuana smoking. The packaging also mentioned additional 'Fritz' cartoon segments on YouTube. It was twenty minutes of Cartoon Hell.
I forced myself to watch all the corrupting clips so I could accurately warn others about them. Hair raising Episode after episode of sex, corrupting jazz music and drugs. You will not believe had bad it was in 1970's America. And I remember how it corrupted England. Church membership dropped drastically back then.
So - Beware of any free videos in the mail - especially supposedly cute Cat Videos from America.