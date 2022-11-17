The Bravo Network's "Grandmothers Gone Wild" Is The #1 Rated Show In Florida

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - LaLaLand Daily reporter Valerie Vistawood has just reported that the number one TV cable show in the "Plywood State" of Florida is Bravo's "Grandmothers Gone Wild."

The show takes place in Miami Beach, where the average resident's age is 74.

The producer of the show stated that his show regularly beats out reruns of "I Love Lucy," "Gilligan's Island," and "Sex and The City."

One of the stars of "Grandmothers Gone Wild," Roberta Sue McRoyal, who just turned 73, says that she gets over 2,000 letters a week, along with 700 calls on her cell phone from fans.

Mrs. McRoyal, who just recently married for the fifth time, says that she feels like she's 23, and notes that her pussy (vagina) hasn't seen so much fucking action since it has in just the last three months. ■