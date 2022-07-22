The "Fixer Upper" Couple Chip and Joanna Gaines Now Own Over Half of Waco, Texas

WACO, Texas - (Satire News) - The very first design and renovation show to hit the airwaves in the US was "Fixer Upper."

The show featured husband and wife Chip and Joanna Gaines of Waco Texas.

Chip was a frustrated stand-up musician and Joanna was originally a foreign exchange student from South Korea, who used to own her own rice farm just outside of Fruckfram, South Korea.

The two met at Solid State University in San Antonio, and by the end of their second date Chip had gotten to third base.

Chip, who likes to act like every woman is madly in love with his body, boasted that by their fourth date he had already hit five homeruns.

Joanna notes that she and Chipper now have five children.

SIDENOTE: Chip and Joanna have been buying up homes within the Waco city limits left and right, and as of a few weeks ago, Chip estimates that the two now own 55% of Waco.