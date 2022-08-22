Will you be watching the new series of Travel Man? You know the series where vaguely famous people get to spend a weekend in the company of other vaguely famous people for the laughs?

In the new series, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be going around Greece with a bod from Channel Four.

'Yes, gosh, phwoar' said a confused Boris 'When I was Prime Minister, I never had time for a holiday on someone else's money, so this seems like a brilliant wheeze to me'.

Channel Four is planning similar programmes for the future:

Around Britain in a Bus, with Liz Truss

Around Britain in a Kayak, with Rishi Sunak

Busting a Move with Michael Gove.