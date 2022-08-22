Will you be watching the new series of Travel Man

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 22 August 2022

image for Will you be watching the new series of Travel Man
Not this bullshit again, mate.

Will you be watching the new series of Travel Man? You know the series where vaguely famous people get to spend a weekend in the company of other vaguely famous people for the laughs?

In the new series, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be going around Greece with a bod from Channel Four.

'Yes, gosh, phwoar' said a confused Boris 'When I was Prime Minister, I never had time for a holiday on someone else's money, so this seems like a brilliant wheeze to me'.

Channel Four is planning similar programmes for the future:

Around Britain in a Bus, with Liz Truss
Around Britain in a Kayak, with Rishi Sunak
Busting a Move with Michael Gove.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

