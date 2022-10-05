Rupert Murdock, Fox News Owner Says He's Cleaning House - Hannity, Carlson, and Ingraham All Get The Runs

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 5 October 2022

image for Rupert Murdock, Fox News Owner Says He's Cleaning House - Hannity, Carlson, and Ingraham All Get The Runs
Murdock kicked Bill O'Reilly's ass out on the street and he says Hannity, Carlson, and Ingraham will soon follow.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Rupert Murdock, owner of Fox recently told Hacienda Fiddle with Boom Boom News that he is sick and tired of listening to Fox News dummies go on, and on, and on, about how Trump The Treasonous Traitor had the election stolen from him.

Murdock added that the only one who stole anything is the predatorial racist himself; namely Don The Con.

He then said that even a monkey with an IQ of 9, knows full well that The Orange Blimp simply got his gigantic fat ass stomped all to hell.

The 91-year-old Murdock revealed that he has decided to clean house; and he will start by firing three of the biggest Trump supporters at Fox namely Sean "Fred Flintstone" Hannity, Tucker "The Deer In The Headlights" Carlson, and Laura "Trigger Face" Ingraham.

One Fox employee said that when Hannity, Carlson, and Ingraham learned that they were on the way out, all three of them suddenly got the "Runs."

The employee said that it was not a pretty sight, he then added that to be perfectly honest, it was truly a "Shitty Scene." [NO PUN INTENDED].

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Rupert Murdoch

