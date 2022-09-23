Demi Lovato Reveals That Therapy Has Finally Cured Her Fear of Circus Clowns

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 23 September 2022

Demi says she is not bisexual, or trisexual, but she does admit to being unisexual.

LOS ANGELES - (Celebrity Satire) - Famed singer Demi Lovato who has had her ups and downs in her love relationships, her weight issues, her addiction to sopapillas, and her fear of clowns, now says that she truly feels that she has conquered her demons.

Miss Lovato said that as a child, growing up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, she was scared out of her Buster Brown shoes by an extremely ugly and mean looking Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus clown.

She noted that for years she had nightmares about this clown named Vincent the Vile. The fear of circus clowns is called Coulrophobia.

Lovato's latest charting song is titled "Send In The Damn Clowns, Those Jokers Don't Scare Me None."

Demi, who was named after Demi Schwartzensteen, a famed ballerina from White Sands, New Mexico, will be performing for six nights at the Las Vegas Camel Casino and Theater's The Blistering Heatwave Room.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

