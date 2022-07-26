The NRA Is Asked To Get The Hell Out of Massachusetts

BOSTON - (Satire News) - The state of Massachusetts Senate has voted to oust the NRA out of the New England commonwealth by an overwhelming vote of 97-3..

A spokesperson for the NRA asked why in the world they would do that.

He was told by a representative for the state, Linus Leftinwurtz, 58, that the good people of Massachusetts are just plain sick and tired of the NRA thinking that they are the IRA and riding roughshod over everyone and everything.

And so the state that is the birthplace of Conan O'Brien, Uma Thurman, Leonard Nimoy, and Zombie Zulu Yo (rapper) has made it 110% clear to the NRA to shut down their offices immediately and get the hell out of Dodge.

Meanwhile Boston's 2nd National Bank has frozen the entire NRA assets until the national gun lobby pays the $3.9 million it owes Massachusetts in back state taxes.