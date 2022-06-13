The Only Nude Beach In Wales Is Being Swamped By Sun Worshipping Brits

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 13 June 2022

image for The Only Nude Beach In Wales Is Being Swamped By Sun Worshipping Brits
This is Skin Skin Beach one week before it officially became a nude beach.

BELUGA, Wales - (Satire News) - Boom Boom News (Wales) is reporting that the only 100% nude beach in the country is being overrun by nudes from Great Britain.

A reporter for BBN said that she and her boyfriend visited Skin Skin Beach, and they were amazed at the huge crowds that were getting their legs, arms, butts, tits, hoohas, and peckers tanned.

One gorgeous young lady from Manchester, Martha Hickencastle, 21, (38-22-36) said that since the sun hardly ever shines in her hometown, she was glad that she can now have her fabulously sexy, svelte body go from being as white as a cotton ball to being golden brown, like the hot babes who live in Malibu Beach, California.

The beach which can accommodate up to 2,325 bodies (if they're all side-by side) has had a tremendous increase in men (and women) applying to be life guards.

One life guard, who is a 24-year-old college student, said that he cannot believe that he is getting paid to look out on the beach and see so many fine-looking, sensuously erotic female boobs and butts.

Another very pretty blonde nude beach-goer, who resembles a young Britney Spears, and works in Liverpool as a meter maid, said that she has already had 29 blokes ask her for her hand (and the rest of her sexy body) in marriage.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
NudistWales

