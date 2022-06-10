A Doctor Says The Reason Gov. Greg Abbott Is So Fucking Stupid Is Because The Bitch Is Missing One Half of His Brain

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 10 June 2022

image for A Doctor Says The Reason Gov. Greg Abbott Is So Fucking Stupid Is Because The Bitch Is Missing One Half of His Brain
Dr. Jessica Finefeather says that Abbott has 14 hemorrhoids, including two in his throat.

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - The dumbest, most ignorant, heartless governor in the history of the Lone Star state, Greg "The Hemorrhoid" Abbott traveled to Florida to visit his BFF and suck buddy Donald "Cheddar Face" Trump.

The two have been close friends ever since the wheelchair riding Abbott first kissed the Trumptard's ass on his birthday (Trump's not his).

Boom Boom News reports that the two have been seeing more and more of each other with Jumbo Trumpo telling his son Donald "Sniff-Sniff" Trump Jr., that he really likes being around "Wheels" who knows the words to every song by the Village People.

Abbott The Peckerhead, recently saw his doctor who then informed the news media that the reason why Abbott is so fucking stupid is because the ugly-looking bitch is missing one half of his brain.

SIDENOTE: Abbott's physician says that the governor stinks beyond belief. She thinks that it's probably the two pounds of garlic he eats each and every day.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

