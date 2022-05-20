Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A Charter Member of The Sex Site, eHorny.sex

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - A private investigating firm has just announced that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is a charter member of the very popular sex site, eHorny.sex.

The investigating firm of Blasingame, Frippawitz, & Nopalitos, which is headquartered in Detroit, has uncovered many previously uncovered secrets; such as the fact that the racist motherfuc*er, (aka Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump) is actually 100% bald, and wears a toupee that Ivanka, Donald Jr, and Eric bought him for Father's Day 17 years ago.

BF&N, also was the first to reveal that Matt Gaetz regularly uses his D.C. apartment to host private parties for area homeless women, who on a scale of 1 to 10 are all 8s and 9s.

The Detroit-based investigators are currently investigating Mitch "The Moscow Bitch" McConnell for allegedly procuring Kentucky whores for the Golfer-In-Chief, Mr. Melania Trump.