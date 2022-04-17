Private Investigators Have Tracked Down Trump's Long Lost Brother

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 17 April 2022

image for Private Investigators Have Tracked Down Trump's Long Lost Brother
There is no doubt that this homeless man, identified as Dilbert Duxton Trump is in fact DJT's brother.

DUCK DUNG, Alabama - (Satire News) - A private investigating firm has managed to find Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump's long-lost brother Dilbert Duxton Trump.

DD as he is known in the homeless community, is 13 months younger than Donald, but DD only weighs one-third of what his humongous tub-of-lard brother weighs. [DJT weighs 401 and DDT weighs 133].

The PI firm stated that Dilbert Duxton looks a lot like his racist, predatorial brother, although he is nowhere near as orange-looking as the lying loser.

DD also has an addiction to Big Macs, although, unlike Donald, who eats 9 Big Macs a day, Dilbert mostly only eats crackers, biscuits, M&Ms, cornbread, or whatever passersby give him.

SIDENOTE: When DJT was told that DNA tests clearly show that Dilbert Duxton is indeed his biological brother, he exploded and launched into an X-rated expletive harangue saying that the DNA results are merely a hoax, a witch hunt, and pretty much Bullshit 101.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more