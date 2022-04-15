Donald Trump Has Finally Hit Rock Bottom!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 15 April 2022

image for Donald Trump Has Finally Hit Rock Bottom!
VP Harris says that the Trumptard's hair looks like he combed it with firecrackers!

GATOR GROIN, Florida - (Satire News) - Well, it took a while, but the twice-impeached, one-term presidential loser has finally hit rock bottom!

iRumors senior writer Vodka Vermicelli, has written that the Trumptard who is hated more than Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, and the fucking devil himself, is now just a mere shell of himself.

Vermicelli noted that by shell she means mentally, since physically the racist bison turd has ballooned up to 401 pounds.

Even fatsos like Chris Christie, Sarah Huckabee, and Rebel Wilson look anorexic compared to the humongous sexual predator known as the old "Pussy Grabber."

SIDENOTE: The Trumptard was recently spotted in Central Park sleeping on a park bench.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump

