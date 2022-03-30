TINSEL TOWN, California - (Satire News) - One of the most respected groups in Hollywood has just named Will "The Ambusher" Smith as this year's "Crybaby of The Year."

The Hollywood Writer's Federation (HWF) voted overwhelingly to give this years coveted "Teardrop" award to Jada Pinkett's cuckold husband.

As Carolina Chipotle reported for Bedroom Pillow Talk, Jada and Will's "Open Marriage" is the worst kept secret west of the Mississippi River.

Chipotle recently spoke with info guru Andy Cohen, who revealed that the "Openers" as the couple is known, have a total of 11 boyfriend/girlfriends between them; Jada has 8 and Will has 3.

One of Will's girlfriends stated that he and Jada are also the two biggest hypocrites in Hollywood since they like to act as if they are the perfect Hollywood couple.

The actress, whose initials are W.W.F, said that Will and Jada go to Walmart and buy condoms by the case (which includes 4 boxes with a dozen rubbers per case).

Jada has recently gotten into ribbed condoms, while Will reportedly loves to wear pink-colored, glow-in-the-dark condoms; since he says it makes him look and feel like Brad Pitt.