After Will Smith Punches Chris Rock, 14 Standup Comedians Apologize For Making Jokes About His Wife (Jada)

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz reports that within 24 hours of Will Smith sucker punching Chris Rock at the Oscars, a total of 14 comedians apologized to Will for making jokes about his "Open Marriage" wife (Jada Pinkett Smith).

Comedians Cedric the Entertainer, Dave Chapelle, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx, and Zydeco Dupree, were the first to jump on the "I'm sorry bro" bandwagon.

Louisiana comedian Zydeco Dupree said that to be honest, Will "The Sensitive" really needs to grow a thicker skin. He noted that if he lived in Brooklyn, the bruthas would barbecue his ass before he could even smell the smoke.

Others jokesters who also expressed that they were sorry-as-hell included Steve Harvey, Wanda Sykes, Kevin Hart, and Ling Ling Bling, who is as foul-mouthed as the late Redd Foxx.

CNN's Don Lemon has said about Ling Ling, that she is almost impossible to understand because of her extremely heavy Cambodian/Chinese accent.

Meanwhile Will has said that the next comedian who makes an offensive crack about his humorless wife will get his tongue Krazy glued to his testicles or ovaries if it's a female.