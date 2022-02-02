ABC Suspends Whoopi Goldberg For Saying That Most Black Female Boxers Are Better Than Most White Male Boxers

Goldberg says she is thinking about hiring Gloria Allred and counter suing ABC for $14 million.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Tittle Tattle Tonight is reporting that executives at ABC have suspended “The View’s” head host Whoopi Goldberg for 13 days ffor making an incendiary remark.

3T’s Kiowa Kettle said that Goldberg who is 66, but looks 69, said that she was merely stating the truth and if white male boxers don’t like it, then they can stick their boxing gloves up their asses, which, in truth is an impossibility, unless you’re that Trumptard ass-kisser Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who tips the scales at 277.

Goldberg stated that she will not apologize for merely stating what is a factual fact.

Meanwhile, Whoopi’s co-host Joy Behar, noted that white male boxers need to grow some gonads (balls) and realize that black female boxers are just superior to most white male fellas.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

