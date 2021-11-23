America’s Most Popular Band, Brass Against, Has Just Been Signed By Led Zeppelin To Be Their Opening Act on Their Upcoming “Old-As-Dirt Tour”

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 23 November 2021

image for America’s Most Popular Band, Brass Against, Has Just Been Signed By Led Zeppelin To Be Their Opening Act on Their Upcoming “Old-As-Dirt Tour”
The legendary Led Zeppelin originated in London in 1968, 53 years ago!

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – One of the nation’s foremost music magazines, Yippee-Ki-Yay, has just broken the music news that the popular, and highly controversial band, Brass Against, will be the opening act for the legendary Led Zeppelin on their upcoming "Old-As-Dirt Tour."

Buck Yazoo with YKY, stated that the anti-church remarks recently made by Brass Against - lead singer Sofia Urista, while performing at The Voodoo Arena in New Orleans, have been dropped after the singer personally donated $400,000 to the Pope Francis Vatican Fund To Aid Homeless African Catholics.

The band is noted for taking popular rock songs and giving them a brass façade, which has taken the US by storm; especially in both Dakotas, where the residents love brass musical instruments such as trumpets, trombones, French horns, and tubas.

Meanwhile Miss Urista has promised Vice-President Harris that she will never, ever again make any stupid comments against religious religions including Catholics, Jews, Episcopalians, or even Buddists.

Led Zeppelin’s “Old-As-Dirt Tour” will start in January, in Milwaukee's Beer Suds Arena and after performing in 27 cities will terminate at Tijuana, Mexico's Mrs. Pancho Villa Bullring.

SIDENOTE: Miss Urista did want to make it clear, that she is still going to wholeheartedly criticize, insult, and verbally attack that good-for-nothing asshole, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump every damn chance she gets.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Led Zeppelin

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more