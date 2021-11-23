America’s Most Popular Band, Brass Against, Has Just Been Signed By Led Zeppelin To Be Their Opening Act on Their Upcoming “Old-As-Dirt Tour”

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – One of the nation’s foremost music magazines, Yippee-Ki-Yay, has just broken the music news that the popular, and highly controversial band, Brass Against, will be the opening act for the legendary Led Zeppelin on their upcoming "Old-As-Dirt Tour."

Buck Yazoo with YKY, stated that the anti-church remarks recently made by Brass Against - lead singer Sofia Urista, while performing at The Voodoo Arena in New Orleans, have been dropped after the singer personally donated $400,000 to the Pope Francis Vatican Fund To Aid Homeless African Catholics.

The band is noted for taking popular rock songs and giving them a brass façade, which has taken the US by storm; especially in both Dakotas, where the residents love brass musical instruments such as trumpets, trombones, French horns, and tubas.

Meanwhile Miss Urista has promised Vice-President Harris that she will never, ever again make any stupid comments against religious religions including Catholics, Jews, Episcopalians, or even Buddists.

Led Zeppelin’s “Old-As-Dirt Tour” will start in January, in Milwaukee's Beer Suds Arena and after performing in 27 cities will terminate at Tijuana, Mexico's Mrs. Pancho Villa Bullring.

SIDENOTE: Miss Urista did want to make it clear, that she is still going to wholeheartedly criticize, insult, and verbally attack that good-for-nothing asshole, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump every damn chance she gets.