Watch Out Martha Stewart, The Azerbaijanis Are Here On YouTube

It wasn’t as though he traveled the thirty miles with a white flag in one hand and a bible in the other. He traveled the thirty miles with a loaded rifle. His intention was premeditated. But he was given a green light and acquitted.

Disgusted with the acquittal, good-bye to the news, YouTube saved the day. Miraculously, the Azerbaijanis materialized as a choice. What? Who? They were cooking food from scratch. How can the Azerbaijanis compete with Martha, Giada or The Barefoot Contessa? And where is Azerbaijan?

Azerbaijan is located next to the Caspian Sea, surrounded by Russia, Georgia, Arminia, and Iran.

The lady chef didn’t use a Wolf stove, have a SubZero, food processor, coffee maker, juicer, or any electrical appliance. She managed on an open fire, fed by freshly chopped wood, also chopped by the same lady. Water came from a well, vegetables and fruit from the garden.

The grass around their cottage was bright green, neatly cut, flowers everywhere growing in pots, with the occasional chicken, kitten or puppy walking about, a rooster crowing just to crow, while scrumptious food was prepared.

Unlike Audrey Hepburn’s failed attempt at cracking an egg with one hand in the film Sabrina, this lady cracked an egg in each hand at the same time and no spills while separating the yolk from the whites.

In one episode, she made fish tacos from scratch. She washed, scaled and filet the fish leaving it to marinate in lemon juice freshly squeezed in one hand. Then she made the tortillas. The ingredients for the guacamole were also from the garden, chopped carefully, mixed, lumpy, and looked good enough to serve as the main course. There was also sour cream.

YouTube may be acquitted for not providing food samples. However, YouTube did provide a welcomed switch from a darken news day, with the escape to a beautiful landscape and two people living in the hills of Azerbaijan.

Thank you!

