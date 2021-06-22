Bob Denver, AKA Gilligan, Finally Admits That Yes He Was Boinking Ginger

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – BuzzFuzz reporter Wyatt St. Yuma, recently met with the star of “Gilligan’s Island” Bob Denver at a local Long John Silvers Seafood Restaurant.

The sit-com "Gilligan's Island" ran for three years from 1964 to 1967.

Denver was asked if it was true that the island was infested with mosquitoes. He laughed and said that the castaways weren't worried so much about the skeeters as they were about the 12-foot long boa constrictors.

He said that one time one of the boas wrapped itself around the Captain and he had to beat the bitch off with one of Ginger’s 6-inch stiletto high heels.

St. Yuma then asked if the rampant rumors that he was boinking Ginger, the movie star on the show were true.

Bob took a drink of his Tequila Sunrise, blushed, and said that truth be told, he and Ginger were really and truly lasciviously hot and heavy into each other back then.

He confessed that she wanted to have his baby, but he told her that he actually would prefer that the sweet, innocent girl-next-door, Mary Ann be the mother of his child.

SIDENOTE: Bob says that to this day, he and Ginger (Tina Louise) meet for drinks once a month at The Drunk Duck Lounge in Marina Del Rey. He said that they don't boink anymore due to her having a skinatologically inverted vagina.