Missouri Bans the Anagram Letters LMAO

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri – (Satire News) – After receiving a petition with over 2.3 million names, the Missouri state senate has voted to prohibit the use of the anagram letters LMAO.

The vote against the “Laughing My Ass Off” anagram was a close one, 52 to 48.

Senator Tiddly Frills from Stubborn Mule, Missouri, who voted against the amendment, commented that people have become much too damn sensitive and way too effen politically correct.

Senator Marcella Wheatmill of Barbarian Bluff, Missouri, chimed in and commented that the evangelical Missourians, especially the Epistatillians, the Unilicterians, and the Prestolites have turned into spineless, hypocritical, holier-than-thou marshmallows.

Meanwhile the governor said he could give a rat’s ass if anyone uses the LMAO anagram or not. He did note that he and his third wife, Lola Beth, often use the anagram designations, GTFO, DGAF, TMI, and WTF.