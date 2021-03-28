Rename Wedge Freighter In Suez The Donald Trump, Watch It Sink

The Suez Canal is blocked by a wedged freighter. Traffic has come to a standstill. What to do? Russia is too far away. The US is sending something by way of the Panama Canal, which doesn’t sound timely.

Men are just wringing their hands. Maybe, the freighter should be unloaded by the crew. Gee whizz, what to do?

First, if women were running the Suez Canal, they would have stipulated that when the canal was designed, no ship in the future would be allowed to sail through the canal wider than the canal.

It’s like baking a cake. You don’t fill a baking pan with batter all the way to the top of a baking pan. The cake will rise while baking. Same with a souffle. Simple.

The Bare Foot Contessa could have given those instructions to the authorities of the Suez Canal. Giada would have allowed only a quarter amount of pasta to the full pot of boiling water. Pasta grows and doubles in size.

What were the Suez Canal officials doing all of these years? Crossing their fingers behind their backs?

“Worked before!”

“This is because of lower sea levels.” Right, with global warming and floods, the seas are getting lower.

Give it up. Rename the freighter The Donald Trump, watch the freighter begin to tilt, list to one side, shift positions several times, and sink while drifting away toward Mar-a-Lago.

