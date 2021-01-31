Who Figured The US Capitol Would Turn Into The OK Corral?

They looked like a mob of supporting actors in a B-rated film made for television, storming up the US Capitol Building steps, but they weren’t.

The mob had an ax to grind. Their leader, Donald Trump, a B-listed actor miscast in a leading role by Russia's head, insisted the Democrats and Joe Biden stole his election.

Uh-huh. Even in a horse race, the last straddler through the finish line doesn’t bitch or claim the race was stolen by Secretariat. Horses who knew better.

A weekend skier doesn’t scream foul if Lindsey Vonn shoots past in a downhill race. Horses and skiers know better. However, Donald Trump didn’t.

This do-nothing resident of the White House accomplished zero during his four years, except give a tax break to his rich pals, and start constructing a wall that will only keep out elephants, while a virus grew into a pandemic, that has taken over the world, and threatens the global population.

And so he claimed the election was stolen. The mob of supporting actors in this B-rated film agreed. With his assistance, they stormed the Capitol Building, broke down doors, windows, stole property, defecated in the rooms - yes, defecated - killed six people, wanted to hang Vice President Mike Pence, and assassinate the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Donald Trump is stuck in an imaginary time warp, believing he is just performing in an Apprentice episode for television. Well, what else does Trump know?

The mob agreed with, and was incited by, sore loser DonaldTrump.

