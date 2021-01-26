One of The Stars of 4 Girls Fingerpainting Has Been Arrested

WEST HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – RumorLand News has just divulged that one of the featured actresses in the shock video 4 Girls Fingerpainting has been arrested at a Jack-in-the-Box in West Hollywood.

Tammy Capizzio, 27, was taken into custody by West Holly police officers, who had been looking for her for 3 months. Capizzio reportedly tried to smuggle 150 gold-plated counterfeit nipple rings from Mexico, through the Calexico/Mexicali port of entry.

The WHPD reports the adult film actress had hidden the nipsters inside her vagina. The official report said that a total of five U.S. Customs agents were involved in the searching and removal of the nipple rings.

Capizzio said she had never seen so many tongues and heard so much heavy breathing in her entire 8-year career in the porn industry.

The official immigration report stated that Miss Capizzio asked for a drink of water and a donut.

When the five officers ran out of the interrogating room to get the water and donut, she made a 50-yard dash for the door, and as they say in Mexicali and East L.A. she vamoosed mucho pronto!

Meanwhile, Miss Capizzio told RumorLand News that she is going to have to put her next movie on hold. She was supposed to have starred in the Lions Face Films production of The Misadventures of Donald Trump and The Russian Pee-Pee Tapes.