Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, said NO to Donald Trump. And she meant it.

It seems that Donald Trump had made plans to skip the inauguration and, instead, hop on a plane (not Air Force One) and take refuge flying away to his golf course in Scotland.

Not so fast, said the First Minister. Trump is no longer president, and since the United Kingdom is experiencing a new and more contagious strain of COVID-19, the country is now in lockdown.

But if he were still president, would he be allowed to land in Scotland?

That's up in the air.

So Sturgeon announced that NO one was coming in or going out, including Donald Trump, soon to be the former president.

“The world can be a dark place, at times, just now — but today we are seeing a wee break in the clouds,” she said.

It is speculated that the wee break in the clouds is someone, at last, saying NO to Donald Trump, diplomatically framing a golf holiday as nonessential travel.

Neither Donald Trump nor his team has released a statement.

Apparently, Trump thought he could grab Scotland by the pussy, fly over to his golf course, move in, and play golf.

No, no, no!

