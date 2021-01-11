Primal Scream's new album an hour of Primal Screaming

We remember them in the 1990s, with their hit songs Rocks of and that other one, but Primal Scream have recently announced their latest, lockdown-inspired effort, an hour's worth of sing-along, foot-tapping Primal Screaming.

The group's frontman and singer, Bobby Gilespie, said: 'We thought it was about time that we gave something back to our loyal fans, and myself and the rest of the lads in the band thought we could do this. Over the hour, there are twelve tracks, written and produced in isolation. We took it in turns to scream by Zoom, recorded it, and mixed it. It should be out by the end of March.'

With tracks like 'What do you look like, Michael Gove?' and 'F*** off, Matt Hancock', the album looks like it will be popular with all of Primal Scream's middle-aged fans.

