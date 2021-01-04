eLibido.sex Has Just Become The Nation's Number One On-Line Dating Service

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 4 January 2021

image for eLibido.sex Has Just Become The Nation's Number One On-Line Dating Service
Troy Escobar, 31, and Tula Willowpaper, 23, met on eLibido.sex, 2 days ago and are now engaged.

LAS VEGAS – (Satire News) – Boom Boom News has just announced that the on-line dating service, eLibido.sex, has just become the top Internet dating service in the United States.

It has just surpassed eBoinking.dic, eHumpapalooza.wow, and eHooha.mmm.

Hacienda Fiddle, with Boom Boom News, pointed out that the thing that makes eLibido.sex stand out over all of the other dating services, is that the company guarantees anyone who pays for their services that they will get laid within 24 hours; regardless of whether they are a man, a woman, or a lesbionica.

They will also give you a $200 gift certificate that you can use at any one of the thousands of Marilyn Monroe Adult Sex Toy Shops located throughout the United States, Canada, and Northern Mexico.

The service did note that the state with the most members is California, with 907,742, and the state with the least is Iowa, with 6.

An executive with eLibido.sex, who spoke on grounds of anonymity, told Miss Fiddle, that three of the group's top customers are Senator Lindsay Graham, Tucker Carlson of Fox News, and President Donald Trump.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Lindsay Grahamon-line

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more