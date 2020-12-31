White House Releases Planetary Protection Plan

Talk about changing the subject, like pronto, The White House (same one Donald Trump is refusing to vacate and is hunker down in) has released its Planetary Protection Plan. A lot of Ps there. Is someone extra nervous?

Certainly, this can’t be an attempt by Donald Trump to switch the subject, don in the tights of William Shatner’s Captain Kirk, defender of planet earth against the imminent attack from outer space?

Why can’t we build a wall?

But being realistic: Think aliens able to travel from light-years away would want to invade a planet deluged with COVID-19? Also, think other planets would send their murderers, rapists, and drug addicts to planet earth?

Planet earth is about to turn into a ripening banana in a fruit bowl called the Milky Wave. Think a species that has the intelligence to travel from light-years away in warp-speed is going to aim for and park on planet earth?

Over and out!

Someone is just trying to change the subject. The good news? This time he isn’t claiming bone spurs. The bad news? There is no good news until Trump concedes, moves out of the White House, gets on Air Force One, flies down to Florida, and hunkers down in Mar-a-Lago.

Or maybe the outer space invaders are headed to planet earth to see that Trump and the gang leave the White House.

"You really can't stay."

"But baby, it's cold outside."

"You gotta go away."

"Well, just not quite today..."

