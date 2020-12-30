Uncle now recommended all of David Walliams Books on Amazon

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 30 December 2020

image for Uncle now recommended all of David Walliams Books on Amazon
Who is this David Walliams of whom you speak?

After buying his nephew a book by Julia Donaldson for Christmas, Gary Johnson from Chutney on the Fritz has now been recommended all of David Walliams' books by the emporium of lax morals.

'Yes, I bought young Tewksbury the Gruffalo, as it is all he talks about, and now I am recommended books by David Walliams. The Snot Fairy, Toothless in Gaza, Why does this dress not come in my size? and other so-called zany stories from the award-winning TV star and children's author.'

Gary continued: 'It was as bad as that time I bought a Shadows album for my dad, and then I was recommended all of Cliff Richard's albums, so, for a laugh, I bought them all for my son Thomas, he plays them to his friends, and now he has no friends!'

Tom said: 'I am a teenage boy. Why do I need to be seen to be cool? Like Cliff, I am a bachelor boy, and that is the way I will stay. Oh, if only Sarah noticed me like she used to.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more