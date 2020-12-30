Uncle now recommended all of David Walliams Books on Amazon

After buying his nephew a book by Julia Donaldson for Christmas, Gary Johnson from Chutney on the Fritz has now been recommended all of David Walliams' books by the emporium of lax morals.

'Yes, I bought young Tewksbury the Gruffalo, as it is all he talks about, and now I am recommended books by David Walliams. The Snot Fairy, Toothless in Gaza, Why does this dress not come in my size? and other so-called zany stories from the award-winning TV star and children's author.'

Gary continued: 'It was as bad as that time I bought a Shadows album for my dad, and then I was recommended all of Cliff Richard's albums, so, for a laugh, I bought them all for my son Thomas, he plays them to his friends, and now he has no friends!'

Tom said: 'I am a teenage boy. Why do I need to be seen to be cool? Like Cliff, I am a bachelor boy, and that is the way I will stay. Oh, if only Sarah noticed me like she used to.'