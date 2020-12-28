Donald Trump Decides To Be Appointed US Senator From Florida

Donald Trump feels he lost the election and decided to be appointed US Senator from Florida after Marco Rubio resigns to spend more time with his family.

Governor Ron De Santis, a good pal, and Donald Trump supporter, will appoint Trump the Junior Senator from Florida as soon as Marco Rubio quits to spend more time with his family.

Trump insisted that he wanted to be appointed the Senior Senator from Florida, as Rubio was already the Senior Senator, and he was replacing Rubio.

Told that it was a question of time spent in the Senate and that Donald Trump would start working in the Senate in January, he’ would be the junior Senator of the two.

Trump was confused.

He argued that it would be more befitting for the former President of the United States to hold the title of Senior United State Senator from the State of Florida instead of the Junior Senator. Besides, people might confuse him with Donald Trump Junior, adding that he could already feel his hands shrinking.

Trump said he would offer Ric Scott the top two floors of Trump Moscow Towers.

The Governor paused. He thought the top two floors were already promised to Putin. Besides, Rubio might not want to spend more time with his family.

No problem, he will promise Marco Rubio the top two floors of Trump Moscow Towers to spend more time with his family, rent-free forever.

Governor De Santis was doubtful.

"I'm a deal maker, remember?"

"Yes, I do."

