Family Enjoys Spirograph Fun

There was a swirling, swooshing, looping, big, round almost endless session of circular fun in one household on Boxing Day, as a man and his two young children sat for hours and hours and hours making lots of pretty patterns with their new Spirograph set, which Father Christmas brought.

Actually, it isn't really the original Spirograph, it's a cheap Tesco imitation - Tescograph? - but it's every bit as good as the real thing.

Moys Kenwood, 57, delighted his kids by demonstrating how to create the spiral designs with the aid of the system's two plastic frames - one circular and one oval - and a multitude of smaller 'wheels' which can be used inside the frames, or outside them, for much larger designs.

For the children's ultimate enjoyment, three 'gel' pens had been included.

The trio sat sprawled on the floor, silently moving the wheels with their red, blue, and purple pens, occasionally stopping to admire each other's 'masterpieces', or to groan when the 'teeth' on the wheels were dislodged by trying to go too quickly, thus ruining the design.

Eventually, after all the round-and-roundness of the activity, some members of the party began to feel dizzy.

They had to stop for a few minutes.

Kenwood, who was Yorkshire Spirograph champion from 1971 to 1973, said:

"It was great fun. The kids loved it, although they said that, at times, they couldn't help feeling they were just going round in circles!"