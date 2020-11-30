Generic Shakin' Stevens Story

Popular Welsh Elvis impersonator Shakin' Stevens will not be heard in shops in the same way during Lockdown, so to combat any deficit of Christmas cheer, the BBC is planning to play his evergreen ditty Merry Christmas Everyone at 8.00 each evening.

BBC spokesman, Leaning Leftly, said: 'Yes, there has been a certain downturn in the playing of Christmas songs, so we thought that it would be good to do our bit for Shaky this year.'

Laurence Fox has been asked not to record his own version of the song.

There are no plans to play Green Door, although a proposed repeat of every home improvement show from the 1990s during January may mean that the song becomes even more topical than it currently is.