Generic Shakin' Stevens Story

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 30 November 2020

image for Generic Shakin' Stevens Story
Oh, I love this song....Snow is falling, all around us, children playing, having fun.....

Popular Welsh Elvis impersonator Shakin' Stevens will not be heard in shops in the same way during Lockdown, so to combat any deficit of Christmas cheer, the BBC is planning to play his evergreen ditty Merry Christmas Everyone at 8.00 each evening.

BBC spokesman, Leaning Leftly, said: 'Yes, there has been a certain downturn in the playing of Christmas songs, so we thought that it would be good to do our bit for Shaky this year.'

Laurence Fox has been asked not to record his own version of the song.

There are no plans to play Green Door, although a proposed repeat of every home improvement show from the 1990s during January may mean that the song becomes even more topical than it currently is.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more