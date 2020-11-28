Lynyrd Skynyrd Cover Band Dies in Plane Crash

Saturday, 28 November 2020

image for Lynyrd Skynyrd Cover Band Dies in Plane Crash
Tribute Band

GILLSBURG, MISSISSIPPI – The plane flying a Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band has crashed in the woods in a small town in Mississippi. Several members of the band, Curtis Lowe and the Saturday Night Specials, have reportedly died as a result of the crash.

Lead singer and band founder, Al Jacobs, guitarist, Herbie Popper, and backup singer, Tracy Noomie, all lost their lives when the plane ran out of fuel and crashed into dense forest.

“This is a terrible blow to all of us,” said survivor and guitarist, Eddie Taylor. “I just don’t have words.”

Another survivor, Nootchie Allen, also a guitarist in the band, said: “I am fortunate to have survived, but devasted at the loss of my bandmates.”

Allen and Taylor are reportedly thinking of starting a Rossington-Collins tribute band.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

