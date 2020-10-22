Scott Baio is Butt-Hurt Because He Wasn’t Invited to the Happy Days Reunion

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Thursday, 22 October 2020

Scott Baio in a scene from Happy Days titled, "Nobody Likes That Arrogant Punk - Chachi."

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – It’s being reported by Tittle Tattle Tonight that former child star, and now full-time Trump ass-kisser, Scott Baio, is offended at not having been invited to participate in the cast reunion of the hit situation-comedy “Happy Days”.

The show, which aired between 1974 and 1984, starred Ron “Freckles” Howard, who noted that Baio, who played Chachi, was just not that good of an actor.

Howard commented that, even back then, "Scotty" was constantly talking about being a hardcore Republican.

Ron noted that Baio showed up late to rehearsal, was usually unkempt, and always smelled of oregano, curry, and Diet Fresca.

Scott says that he plans to talk to President Trump to see if he can get Ron Howard deported back to his home country of Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Henry Winkler, who played the black leather-jacketed motorcycle-riding “Fonzie”, is currently the executive producer of the reality show, “The Housewives of Intercourse, Pennsylvania”.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

