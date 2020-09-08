What is happening with the Archer's Pantomime this year?

Although it is only September, work is usually well under way for the Ambridge pantomime production, but overseer Lydia Snell has barely mentioned it this year.

Although the smaller farms in Ambridge have been pre-occupied with COVID-19, and the pub can only hold four people, and their sheep-dogs, the lack of a pantomime in the village hall has rightly been playing on the minds of many locals.

'It is the highlight of the cultural year for me,' said farmer Giles Gillingham. 'Although I usually hate entertainment, it is a good laugh, and Linda has me painting the scenery.'

Local floozy Cruella Wotsit chimed in: 'I usually play the lead, you know, Snow White, or Cinderella, until someone pointed out that those roles just buy into the patriarchy, so I stopped.'