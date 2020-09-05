REO Speedwagon 2020 Tour!

Funny story written by Butch

Saturday, 5 September 2020

image for REO Speedwagon 2020 Tour!
Can't Fight This Feeling

They have been rocking since 1967, and brought us incredible hits like: Can't Fight This Feeling Anymore, Keep on Lovin' You, and Roll With the Changes! These guys are finally on tour again, so if you've been waiting as everyone else in the world has, then now is your time to get your tickets, while they last!

They bring charisma and character into the realm of rock and roll, and we all know the lyrics to their songs.

Unfortunately, guitarist Gary Wichrath died a few years ago, and the new members are advancing in age.

In the 80s, nothing could stop REO Speedwagon, but today cholesterol, high blood pressure, and memory loss are their only contenders.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

