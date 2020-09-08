Man can't wait for new Steps album

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Tuesday, 8 September 2020

image for Man can't wait for new Steps album
Three members of Steps, yesterday

Music- and culture-free back-water Chutney on the Fritz has been starved of any exciting news for months now, so it is no surprise that pop music fan Stanley Bridgewater is eagerly looking forward to the release of 1990s favourite Steps new album, 'What the Future Holds'.

'My favourite member of Steps was always Lee,' said the enthusiastic heavy rock fan, with his mullet and dark denim jacket, 'but there was always something great about their sound, style, and way with a Country back-beat. Many a time at the Fritz Church Hall have I line-danced to 'Tragedy'.

Although everyone else won't really care about the release, Stanley is really excited. 'Yes, I have already pre-ordered the CD from Amazon. I see that they are touring. I might see about getting tickets for it, but, at my age, and with my lumbago, getting down to the funky boogie beat in the Mosh-Pit at a Steps gig may be a little too much.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
1990's Pop Steps




